The Isle of Man Airport suffered a ‘modest’ three percent drop in overall passenger numbers during this year’s TT period.
Between May 22 and June 9, the Airport saw 1,236 aircraft movements (a one percent increase year on year) and welcomed 52,785 travellers to the island.
Despite these figures, the overall number of passengers coming into and out of Ronaldsway did drop by three percent compared to the same period in 2024.
A spokesperson from the Isle of Man Airport commented: ‘Despite a modest three percent dip in overall numbers, TT-specific charters achieved a 94% load factor and easyJet led the way with 34,976 passengers across 272 flights.
‘Aer Lingus and Loganair carried 15,600 passengers, while private jet and charter traffic remained steady.’
Geoff Pugh, interim Airport director, added: ‘We are pleased to see solid load factors across our key carriers.
‘A huge thank you to all Airport teams, airline partners, and support staff for making TT 2025 another successful year at Isle of Man Airport.’
A record number of ferry passengers are also expected to have travelled to the island during this year’s TT period.
Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said it over 39,400 passengers are expected to have travelled by boat to the island.
The result represents an increase of 5% on last year’s total of 37,808, which itself was a record outside of the 2007 Centenary TT when the company operated five vessels to bring more than 47,000 travellers to the island.
The Steam Packet’s managing director Brian Thomson said: ‘This is a great result for the company and the wider Isle of Man economy.
‘We work closely with the TT organisers, teams, marshals and more to help make the event successful, and we’ll be looking to build on this success next year and into the future.’