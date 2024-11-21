The Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence once again showcased the very best of Manx businesses and community initiatives.
Held at the Villa Marina on Thursday evening, the night was filled with success stories and well-deserved recognition.
The glittering ceremony saw 16 prizes awarded to leading businesses and individuals from the local community, honoured for their achievements during the last 12 months, plus a special Lifetime Achievement Award.
This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award was deservedly presented to the recently knighted Sir Mark Cavendish, for his services to sport in the Isle of Man and his incredible cycling career which recently saw him become the man with the most Tour De France stage wins.
The Business of the Year Award was won by the International Finance Group (IFG), while the Leader of the Year Award went to John Knight, the CEO of Hospice Isle of Man.
Hospice Isle of Man were also awarded with Employer of the Year.
Other winners on the night are listed below:
- The Fish Market in the Local Food and Drink category.
- Crossroads for Community Initiative of the Year.
- Willaston, Dhoon and Laxey schools for Education and Learning Initiative of the Year.
- Comis Hotel and Golf Resort in the Sustainable Business of the Year category.
- The Energy Policy Team from the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture in Environmental Initiative of the Year.
- Two Feathers Productions in the New Business of the Year category.
- Computer Network Defence (CND) for Digital Innovation of the Year.
- Mannin Doctors for Health and Wellbeing Initiative of the Year.
- Hello Little People in partnership with the Manx Wildlife Trust in the Nurturing our Arts, Culture and Heritage category.
- Synapse360 in the Small/Medium Enterprise of the Year category.
- Ruth Cooil Physiotherapy and Healthcare Services for Excellence in Customer Service.
- Isle of Man TT Marshalls in the Teams Working Together category.
- The Isle of Man Flying School in the Freedom to Flourish category.
This year’s event looked to showcase UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, and Media Isle of Man were ‘particularly privileged’ to be able to play our part in highlighting this vision and strategy for a sustainable future, including promoting ‘the five E’s’ under which this work will be delivered.
Richard Hollingham, a science and environment journalist, was the host for this year’s event.
Richard is an experienced radio producer and presenter, feature writer for ‘BBC Future’ and a reporter and launch commentator for the European Space Agency.
The Isle of Man’s very own Jersey Boys also made an appearance at the Villa Marina, performing some of the best hits from Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.