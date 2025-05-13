A local DJ has moved his regular afternoon disco to another location following the Wetherspoon takeover of 1886 in Douglas.
Neil Cowie’s afternoon discos will now take place at Bench nightclub at the former Courthouse bar on Church Street.
Talking about the move to Bench, Neil said: ‘Things have moved very quickly since the last sell-out event, and we had already sold more than 180 tickets for this coming Saturday’s event when we were told 1886 was going to change to a brand new Wetherspoon.
‘After a meeting with Andy Malone from Bench nightclub, he was more than excited and happy to welcome us for our May 17 event.
‘It’s the island’s only true nightclub and is fitted out to a very high standard, with a stunning air conditioned room, well stocked bar and top of the range sound and lighting system - all in the heart of Douglas.’
This Saturday’s disco will take place from 2pm to 7pm, with roughly 90% of tickets already being sold.
Those attending will be treated to a wide range of music from the 1970s, 80s, 90s and 00s, with a number of DJs taking part including Neil Cowie, Pete Dunn, Roy Campbell and Cameron Benham.
Talking about his idea to host the discos, Neil said: ‘What I've spotted while DJing is that gap in the market for people who don't necessarily want to go out at night or stay out late, but still want to feel the vibe of a club and relive their youth a bit more. It's a nice separation.
‘The good thing about it is that lots of groups of friends come so they make an afternoon of it. You get loads of people coming and going, arriving and leaving at different times.’
Tickets cost £8 per person, and to purchase a ticket or find out more, you can visit https://www.skiddle.com/e/40865134