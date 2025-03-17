Isle of Man Bank has issued a warning to customers following reports of fraudsters calling individuals while impersonating the bank.
The scammers are attempting to gain access to accounts by requesting customers download malicious software onto their devices.
The alert follows a recent report from the Isle of Man’s Cyber Security Centre (CSC), which revealed that it had received 2,721 suspicious emails, with 70 of these deemed to be criminal.
As part of the Isle of Man Government’s Cyber Security Strategy, the CSC operates a Suspicious Email Reporting Service (SERS), allowing residents to forward potentially fraudulent emails for analysis.
It also investigates suspicious calls and concerned customers can contact CSC by calling 686060 or emailing [email protected].
In a statement posted on social media, Isle of Man Bank said: ‘We're aware that fraudsters have recently been calling customers impersonating the bank.
‘Fraudsters are trying to access accounts as part of an impersonation scam - they might request malware (malicious software) to be downloaded onto devices, so they can control information.’
To help customers protect themselves from falling victim to scams, Isle of Man Bank has outlined several key safety steps.
The bank advises customers not to transfer funds at the request of an unexpected caller, nor provide remote access to their computer or device to anyone else.
Additionally, they should avoid downloading any software on the instruction of others that could be exploited by fraudsters.
If a customer is ever unsure or suspicious of what they are being asked over the phone, the bank recommends hanging up immediately and contacting Isle of Man Bank directly using its published phone numbers.
The bank is urging residents to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.
Further information on how to recognise and report scams can be found on the bank’s website: www.iombank.com/global/fraud-and-security.html.