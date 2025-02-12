Douglas bar KiKi Lounge has been recognised as one of the best cocktail bars in Britain, securing the 49th spot in the prestigious Top-50 Cocktail Bars 2025 list.
The annual rankings, announced at an awards ceremony in London on February 11, are determined by votes from leading bartenders, bar owners, drinks writers, and hospitality experts.
KiKi Lounge now stands alongside some of the most renowned cocktail venues in Great Britain, including Satan’s Whiskers in Bethnal Green, London and Schofield’s Bar in Greater Manchester.
This recognition follows a series of accolades for the bar, including winning Bar of the Year at the Spirits Business Awards 2024 and earning a 1 PIN Excellent rating from The Pinnacle Guide.
Assistant general manager Keoghan Taylor was also nominated for the ‘Rising Star’ award.
Co-founder Drew Fleming expressed his delight at the achievement: ‘We never believed this award was attainable for us.
‘The Isle of Man is still early in its cocktail culture development, and with these awards being voted for by an anonymous academy of industry experts, journalists, and bar owners, the reality is that those voters don’t often make it out to our little island.
‘By its very nature, that makes recognition like this incredibly difficult to achieve, so to find ourselves listed among Great Britain’s best bars is beyond anything we imagined.’
Since opening in 2020 and relocating to North Quay in 2023, KiKi Lounge has built a reputation for its vibrant atmosphere, exceptional cocktails, and commitment to sustainability.
The bar draws inspiration from tropical cocktail culture while incorporating modern techniques and local influences.
Co-founder Jamie Lewis added: ‘It’s been a lot of hard work.
‘Almost two years ago, we made the decision to change our trajectory - our venue, our menu, our training programme - and this award is proof that we’re on the right track.
‘Hospitality is a tough gig, especially in the current economic climate, but accolades like this make it all worthwhile.’