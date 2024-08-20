A footpath at an island beauty spot which was closed for almost two days after the discovery of unexploded ordnance has now reopened.
On Sunday, police warned the public to avoid the Chasms near the Sound after the worrying items were found. It is not clear what type of ordnance was discovered - which could range from bombs to ammunition - and whether the items are historic.
But the Isle of Man Coastguard has confirmed a Navy Explosives Ordnance Disposal (OED) team from the UK dealt with the ordnance on Tuesday morning. It is not clear if a controlled explosion was carried out.
The police posted on Facebook on Sunday telling people to avoid the area.
The post said: ‘Please be aware that the footpath between the Chasms car park leading down to the Sound is closed to pedestrians. This is due to some unexploded ordnance being located.’