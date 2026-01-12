Willaston butchers has sparked discussion online after sharing a heartfelt post highlighting the pressures faced by independent butchers and urging customers to support local shops all year round, not just at Christmas.
Willaston Butchers shared the lengthy post on the weekend, making clear it was not a direct appeal about its own business but something the team felt was ‘well worth the read’.
The message reflects on the realities of modern butchery, the unseen work behind everyday products and the challenges the trade has faced over decades.
In the post, the butcher describes the intensive process involved in producing even a single staple item such as a burger, from sourcing cattle from local farmers and collecting carcasses from the abattoir, to skilled de-boning, mincing, seasoning, shaping and storage before the product ever reaches the counter.
‘That’s just one product of the hundreds that butchers stock,’ the post explains, noting the time, skill and manpower required daily to keep cabinets fully stocked with fresh meat, sausages, pies and cooked products.
The message goes on to highlight the constant need for butcher shops to adapt to changing consumer demand, evolving legislation and technological advances, alongside the pressures of wholesale supply, food safety regulations, traceability, staff training and record-keeping.
However, it is the industry’s resilience during repeated crises that forms the core of the post.
It recalls the BSE crisis of the 1990s, the E. coli outbreak in Lanarkshire, foot-and-mouth disease in 2001 and the lasting regulatory impacts those events had on the trade.
More recent challenges referenced include the 2013 horsemeat scandal, when demand for local butchers surged as supermarket shelves emptied, and the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw butcher shops facing ‘Christmas-level’ demand for months on end while managing staffing shortages and soaring workloads.
The post also reflects on competition from supermarkets, suggesting that aggressive pricing and out-of-town developments have contributed to the decline of high-street suppliers, while questioning whether convenience comes at the expense of quality and long-term sustainability.
While acknowledging the strong support butchers receive during the festive season, the message questions what could be achieved if that level of custom continued year-round, from job creation and staff stability to wider economic benefits for the island.
The post concludes with a stark warning that rising costs, including utilities, insurance and rates, are pushing some butcher shops to consider closing once leases expire.
‘Butcher shops are always there when you need them,’ it states, ‘but right now, they need you.’
And the island has plenty of great butchers, making it not that difficult to support.
The message ends with a clear call to action: ‘Keep it local, shop small… shop all year round, not just for two weeks of December.’
Willaston Butchers said it shared the post simply because it resonated, signing off with ‘much love’ from the team.
