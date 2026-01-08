As the island steps into a new year, many residents are looking for fresh ways to move more, try something different, and challenge themselves beyond the usual January routines.
For some, that might mean heading not to a gym floor, but into the air.
Fly-Fit, the island’s only dedicated aerial sports studio and home of Manx Pole Dance (MPD), is starting 2026 by opening its doors to a new wave of adult beginners.
Based in Ellan Vannin gym in Douglas, the studio offers aerial hoop, aerial slings, static trapeze, and pole fitness classes - activities that may look intimidating from the outside but are designed to be accessible, supportive, and fun.
The studio has become known for its welcoming atmosphere and strong sense of community.
While its children’s aerial programme continues to grow rapidly - with January’s kids’ block filling almost immediately - Fly-Fit is also seeing renewed interest from adults keen to try something new at the start of the year.
According to co-owner and studio manager Debs Boylan, beginners are often surprised by how quickly they settle in.
Debs said: ‘People usually arrive feeling unsure,’
‘But very quickly they realise they don’t need to be strong or flexible to start. They discover those things along the way. Watching someone surprise themselves in their first class is one of the best parts of this job.’
Fly-Fit’s beginner adult classes are structured to introduce people safely to aerial equipment while building strength, confidence, and body awareness at their own pace. The emphasis is less on perfection and more on exploration, progress, and enjoyment.
Co-owner and instructor Jules Hobbs-Bott believes aerial training offers a different approach to fitness, particularly for those who struggle to stay motivated with traditional workouts.
‘You’re so focused on what you’re doing in the air that you don’t think about it as exercise,’ she explains.
‘Then the next day you realise you’ve worked muscles you didn’t even know you had, but you’ve had a great time doing it.’
To coincide with the New Year intake, Fly-Fit is introducing an introductory offer aimed at adult beginners.
New students can book three beginner, FUNdamental, fitness, or Yoga-ish classes for £30, valid for 30 days.
The offer allows participants to mix and match class types, giving them a chance to experience different disciplines before committing to a regular schedule.
Classes are open to adults of all backgrounds and fitness levels, and the studio places strong emphasis on encouragement and inclusivity. Students are known to cheer one another on, with friendships often forming quickly.
‘What really makes Fly-Fit special is the people,’ says Boylan.
‘Everyone supports each other, and every achievement is celebrated. No matter how small.’
Bookings for January are now open, with the full timetable and introductory offer available via www.fly-fit.com.
Updates can also be found on Fly-Fit’s social media pages on Instagram and Facebook under @flyfitiom.