Charities registered in the island are invited to apply for the government’s International Development Small Grants scheme.
The funding supports projects in vulnerable communities around the world.
Successful past initiatives delivered by Isle of Man charities include improving access to clean water in Mozambique and Nigeria, supporting education in remote Nepal, and preventing children from drowning in Bangladesh.
Projects must align with the government’s longstanding international development objectives, as agreed by the Council of Ministers, and support at least one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
In this funding round, charities can apply for grants of between £10,000 and £50,000, covering up to 90 per cent of total project costs.