He is also charged with nine counts of taking or making indecent images of children, one count of recording an intimate image without consent, and one count of assaulting, resisting, or wilfully obstructing a police officer.
The man cannot be named, unless convicted, due to the Manx Government’s anonymity laws, but appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood in summary court on May 12.
The offences are alleged to have been committed between April 30 and May 3.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court a number of other devices belonging to the defendant were still being examined by the police.
The defendant was represented in court by duty advocate Helen Lobb, who asked for the case to be adjourned until June 9, saying that the man had not yet arranged legal representation, but his brother was undertaking enquiries.
She said that he intended on instructing advocate Stephen Wood to represent him going forwards.
A date of July 7 has been set for the case to be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery, in relation to the rape and attempted rape allegations, which can only be heard at the higher court.
No bail application was made, but Ms Lobb said enquiries were being made in relation to a possible surety bond, which may be put forward if a bail application is made in the future.