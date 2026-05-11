From May 11 to 24, a UK-wide campaign led by The Fostering Network will celebrate the vital role foster carers play and highlight the urgent need for more carers.
Across the Isle of Man, foster carers provide children and young people with stability, safety and care during some of the most important times in their lives.
Foster Care Fortnight aims to raise awareness and create a deeper understanding for individuals on the island.
The theme of this year's Foster Care Fortnight is ‘This is Fostering’.
Aifric Edwards works as the group manager for the Family Placement Service and Short Break Service for Children with Disabilities.
Describing the theme, Aifric said, ‘It's different for everybody, isn't it? It could be anything. For some of our carers, it's short term. For some of them, it's long term. Some of them are emergency carers. Some of them are caring for family members.
“This is fostering”, is trying to recognise whatever that role it is that you play in fostering, and that's such an important role.’
It recognizes the skill, compassion and commitment foster carers show every day, whether it be supporting a child entering education or building trust and adapting to that individuals child’s needs.
There are a multitude of different reasons why children and young people may be unable to live with their birth family.
Foster carers make a significant difference in the lives of fostered children and young people, helping them to flourish and changing their future.
Foster Care Fortnight is a chance for all those involved in fostering, and the communities that support them, to share their experiences.
The team is part of Manx Care, and their focus is on providing young people and children with a safe and supportive home.
Aifric said, ‘I think people kind of have that typical idea of a fostering placement being a sullen, 12–13-year-old boy, and that's not always the case.
You know, we have foster placements for babies all the way up to sort of 15, 16,17, year olds who can need a foster placement. It's being aware that it could be anything and that there's no cut off age.’
Aifric explains that fostering is supported by a thorough assessment and ongoing training process.
As a foster carer, you receive both online and in-person training covering topics such as brain development, trauma, and attachment, with continued learning available even after approval.
You are matched with a support worker and social worker, giving you access to professional guidance whenever needed.
Aifric also highlights the strong wraparound support available through Manx Care Children and Families.
This includes referrals to therapeutic services such as psychotherapists and psychologists to help with any specific challenges or targeted support needs.
During the fortnight, Manx Care’s Family Placement Service will host activities and events to thank existing foster carers and raise awareness about fostering opportunities on the Island.
Anyone interested in learning more about becoming a foster carer can speak to the team at Costa in the Sea Terminal on Wednesday May 20, from 17:00–19:00.
A Foster Care Celebration Event was hosted at the Round House in Braddan recently.
Aifric said, ‘The highlight for me was having so many of our foster carers in the room together, sharing stories, laughing and being recognised for the incredible work that that they do. Watching the carers faces when the nominees for each category was read and out and how surprised and pleased they were.’
Attendees of the event were really touched at the awards that were presented to carers at the event.
Especially ‘The Helper Award’, which was presented to children who support their parents in welcoming new children into their home.
Aifric said, ‘The carer whos son received this was so proud and happy for her son. Its so important to take the time to recognise our carers for all they do day in and day out – a day to celebrate this is the least we an do’
Foster carers are urgently needed to provide safe, nurturing homes for children and young people, whether for a single night, several months or many years.
Anyone interested in starting their fostering journey is encouraged to contact Manx Care’s Family Placement Service to find out more about the support available.
You can also find more information here: Isle of Man Government - Adoption and fostering information