Island charities and community groups are being invited to apply for funding from Manx Telecom.
The Braddan-based telecoms provider has now opened applications for the 2025 Marg McGee Community Awards, which are aimed at supporting charities, organisations and community groups.
The awards are named after Marg who sadly passed away in 2023. Marg worked at the firm and was a passionate advocate for community support.
Manx Telecom say the bi-annual awards continue her legacy by funding grassroots initiatives that ‘make a positive change in the island community’.
Applicants can seek between £100 to £1,000 for a range of projects, from youth development and well-being initiatives, to sustainability and heritage preservation.
Chief executive officer of Manx Telecom Gary Lamb, commented: ‘The Marg McGee Community Awards reflect our deep commitment to supporting the local community.
‘We are excited to see the creative and impactful projects that will come forward and encourage all eligible individuals and groups to apply. Marg was passionate about helping others, and these awards are a tribute to her dedication.’
Applications for the Marg McGee Community Awards can be made online by visiting https://manxtelecom.com/mmca.
Any Manx-based voluntary or charitable group, as well as individuals with community-focused projects, are encouraged to apply.
The deadline for applications is April 30, and successful applicants will be notified in June.
The awards are assessed by a panel of judges including representatives from Manx Telecom.
Previous successful applicants include 1st Marown Scouts Group, Isle of Man Volleyball Club, the Men in Sheds group in Port Erin and the Joey Dunlop Foundation.