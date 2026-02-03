The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has confirmed that four sailings are at risk of disruption this week due to ongoing windy conditions.
The first Manxman sailing in doubt is tomorrow’s (Wednesday, February 4) 6.30pm journey from Douglas to Heysham.
This means that the return 1.45am sailing from Lancashire is also in doubt, with a decision on both sailings set to be made by 4.30pm on Wednesday.
Disruptions could then carry on into Thursday (February 5), with the 8am journey from Douglas to Heysham also at risk of cancellation.
This again means that the return 1.45pm journey from Heysham to the Isle of Man is also in doubt.
A decision on the 8am and 1.45pm Manxman voyages on Thursday is set to be made by 6am on Thursday morning.
Strong winds and coastal overtopping are expected to continue on Wednesday and Thursday, with notable highs of 40 mile per hour winds on Thursday.