Two promenades in Ramsey have been closed due to ‘significant’ coastal overtopping this afternoon.
Mooragh Promenade and Queen’s Promenade have both been closed due to strong waves, with the roads set to remain shut until conditions improve.
The Department of Infrastructure has also closed Laxey Promenade, due to the volume of stones being thrown over the sea wall onto the road by the waves.
The Ronaldsway Met Office previously issued an amber weather warning for coastal overtopping from 10.30am to 2.30pm, as strong easterly winds combined with a high tide at 12.24pm.
Significant wave overtopping and debris have occurred on exposed coasts, particularly along Douglas, Laxey, and Ramsey promenades, with smaller sections of Castletown also at risk.
The DoI has deployed sandbags to the most vulnerable areas, including King Edward Road, Central Promenade, Summerhill, Palace Hotel, Spectrum Apartments, and Broadway in Douglas, as well as Market Square in Ramsey, the Laxey harbour and play area, and key points in Castletown.
The island’s four civic amenity sites also hold sandbags for public use.