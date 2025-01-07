An island charity has launched an initiative to combat ‘Blue Monday’ later this month.
The term is given to a day in January (the 20th this year), which is said to be the most depressing day of the year.
The charity says that the post-Christmas weeks can be very difficult for a lot of people, particularly while many are contending the dark nights and the cold winter weather.
To try and to dispel the Blue Monday myth, Isle of Man Samaritans has teamed up with Tesco to promote ‘Brew Monday’, which it hopes will encourage friends and family to stay connected by having a cuppa and a catch-up.
A team from Isle of Man Samaritans will be based at Tesco’s Lake Road and Victoria Road stores in Douglas and will be available throughout the day to have a chat and answer any questions people may have about the work the charity does.
Isle of Man Samaritans branch director Mike Nudd said: ‘We know that there are many people who find life difficult at all times of the year, not just the days in January.
‘We are consistently busy responding to a call for help every 10 seconds, every hour of every day of the year.
‘Blue Monday sounds very negative, so that’s why we feel it is important to try and turn the day into something a little more positive.
‘Check in with your family and friends because small moments of human connection can play a big role in helping someone who is struggling.’
If you don’t feel like there’s anyone you can talk to, Samaritans can be contacted day or night, on 116 123, or email [email protected]