For its 40th anniversary, the Manx Plant & Garden Conservation Society (MP&GCS) decided to extend support to several other Isle of Man organisations they felt shared their values.
Following a membership vote, Sight Matters was chosen as one of the beneficiaries, receiving a £700 donation for the creation and installation of wooden tactiles.
Founded in 1983, the MP&GCS is dedicated to stimulating interest in, as well as building knowledge and appreciation of gardening, plant conservation and cultivation, in the Isle of Man.
To mark this milestone, they aimed to broaden their charitable outreach and make a meaningful impact in the local community.
Among several of the causes, Sight Matters, an organisation dedicated to helping the local visually impaired community, was chosen.
In particular, Sight Matters’ Freedom Field, a garden tailored for the visually impaired, as well as to others experiencing disability and other challenges, resonated with the MP&GCS.
During discussions with Sight Matters, the broader scope of the organisation’s work, particularly their efforts for children, became apparent.
In light of this, the donation’s purpose evolved from a specific garden element to something more educational and inclusive.
The MP&GCS proposed the funds be used to acquire wooden tactile objects. These objects would serve as an educational resource to help children, especially those with visual impairments, explore and understand the diverse plant and animal life in the Isle of Man.
The tactiles are now installed in the Freedom Field summerhouse, which is used as an educational space for Sight Matters Younger Members Group and other local youth and educational endeavours.
Peter Marshall, Marketing and Fundraising Lead at Sight Matters said: ‘This donation is a testament to the MP&GCS’s commitment to conservation and community welfare. It demonstrates the positive impact that can result when organisations with shared values come together to enrich the lives of those they serve.
‘We’re delighted to see the tactiles in place, and we can’t wait to show them to our Younger Members Group as well as other children enjoying the space.’
Phil Waring, Secretary at MP&GCS, said: ‘We are delighted to support Sight Matters, in celebration of our 40th year, with the provision of these tactiles especially as this involves children and will aid their development and understanding of local flora and fauna.’