The Victoria Road Shoprite store is nearing completion as it transitions to Tesco.
The above video shows the Tesco sign being put up on the shop front.
The sale means the number of Tesco stores in the island will be increased to 10, including its existing store in Douglas, once the transition of all stores is complete.
The stores in question have remained trading as Shoprite during a 'transition period' while being rebranded to Tesco over the next few months. So far only Castletown has completed the transition from Shorpite to Tesco, and had an official unveiling last month.
Victoria Road in Douglas and Ramsey’s little Shoprite in St Paul’s Square have both closed but have yet to reopen.
It’s believed the Victoria Road store will open this month (March), and looking at the progress made, it could be very soon.