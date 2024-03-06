A man has died following a crash on the Isle of Man.

Jordan Thomas, 29, sustained ‘fatal injuries’ during the incident, the force has confirmed.

An individual has been charged in relation to the crash.

In a statement issued this evening, the Isle of Man Constabulary’s Temporary Chief Inspector Neil Craig said: ‘Enquiries into this investigation are continuing and we thank the public for their assistance.

‘My sincere condolences are with family and friends of Mr Thomas at this difficult time.

‘This investigation is ongoing and I would urge people to refrain from speculation as to the circumstances of the collision.

‘I can confirm that a person has been charged in regard to this matter.

‘I would ask the privacy of all is respected at this time.’

As part of the investigation into the incident, the force has issued an appeal for any witnesses who were in the area of Harbour Road, Onchan on Sunday February 25 between 7pm and 8pm to come forward.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who feels that they may have any information which may assist the force but who have yet to speak to police.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police Headquarters on (01624) 631212 quoting reference number 97/2072/24, or alternatively via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.