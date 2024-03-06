A man has died following a crash on the Isle of Man.
The incident happened at around 7.45pm on Sunday, February 25 in the area of Harbour Road in Onchan.
Jordan Thomas, 29, sustained ‘fatal injuries’ during the incident, the force has confirmed.
An individual has been charged in relation to the crash.
‘My sincere condolences are with family and friends of Mr Thomas at this difficult time.
‘This investigation is ongoing and I would urge people to refrain from speculation as to the circumstances of the collision.
‘I can confirm that a person has been charged in regard to this matter.
‘I would ask the privacy of all is respected at this time.’
As part of the investigation into the incident, the force has issued an appeal for any witnesses who were in the area of Harbour Road, Onchan on Sunday February 25 between 7pm and 8pm to come forward.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who feels that they may have any information which may assist the force but who have yet to speak to police.