Island charity ‘Greyhound Aid League Isle of Man’ is set to host an online auction which will raise funds for canine first aid courses.
Local businesses and individuals are being asked for donations of items, services or experiences, and the auction will run from the November 20 to November 24 on the Greyhound Aid League’s Facebook page.
All money raised from the auction will pay for 30 local dog owners to attend training led by Kate Divers, owner of ‘Ruff Mutts Canine Behaviour’ and a registered veterinary nurse.
The two-hour session on January 24 will cover the most commonly encountered injuries and a variety of emergencies for dogs, including CPR.
On completion of the course, attendees will then be presented with a Canine First Aid certificate, valid for 12 months.
Sally McMullen, treasurer of Greyhound Aid League Isle of Man, said: ‘With training courses typically costing upwards of £45, this is a great opportunity for 30 dog owners to brush up their canine first aid skills at little cost.
‘From choking, to cuts and broken bones, we hope the course will give attendees the skills and confidence to provide emergency first aid until the owner can get to a vet.
‘You never know the moment when these skills may help to save a life, whether your own dog or another much loved pet, so the more people trained in canine first aid, the better it will be for all of the island’s dogs!’
The cost of a place on the training course, including refreshments, is £10 per person and it will be open to any local dog owner who would like to attend, subject to availability.
To reserve a space on the course or donate an auction item, you can contact Kim Kneen on 07624 249372 or email [email protected]