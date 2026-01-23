A motorist jailed for four years for death by dangerous driving has had his conviction quashed on appeal.
Jackson Paul had been found guilty of the offence following a trial last year but he successfully appeals against conviction and a retrial has been ordered.
Judge of Appeal Anthony Cross KC delivered the ruling on Friday following a hearing earlier in the week where he sat alongside judges Pratt KC and Farrell KC.
Reporting restrictions mean the reasons for the decision to quash the conviction cannot be reported.
Jackson Joseph Paul, of Palace Road, Douglas made no application for bail and he has been remanded in custody.
The death by dangerous offence is alleged to have been committed on February 25, 2024 at Harbour Road in Onchan, while Mr Paul was driving a BMW.
Jordan Thomas, aged 29, sustained fatal injuries following the incident.
Judge Cross also issued a stern warning to members of the public not comment further on the case.
He said: ‘I have previously had reports come to me about members of the public, not the family of the deceased, posting comments on social media about the case and the character of the appellant (Mr Paul).
‘It is vitally important the next trial must be unincumbered and face difficulties of the court to assemble a jury untouched by reading social media posts relating to the case.
‘If there is any member of the public who engages in material which is contemptuous, I will not hesitate to take action against them.’
Judge Cross also expressed his wish for the retrial to take places as soon as possible.