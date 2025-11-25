Island community groups are celebrating sharing in a near £50,000 funding boost from Co-op’s ‘Local Community Fund’.
A spokesperson for the retailer said: ‘The focus of the fund is to support local groups and causes to make a difference through their work to either: provide access to food; improve mental wellbeing; create opportunities for young people; promote community cohesion and, build more sustainable futures.’
Among the 24 causes to benefit include: Great Laxey Mine Railway (£2,809); IoM Federation of Women's Institutes (£1,523); Manx Wildlife Trust (£3,392); Marown School Association (£1.616); Manx Mencap (£1,971); Isle of Play (£2,945); Isle of Man Woodland Trust (£2,107); Friends of Ballaugh School (£1,660); Isle Stand Up To Suicide (£3,216); Friends of Ballaugh Old Church (£1,411); MCH Psychological Services t/a Isle Listen (£2,084); Rushen Heritage Trust (£1,458); Code Club (£1,426); Kenyon's Café (£1,378); Manx Retirement Association (£1,907); Manx Mencap (£1,971); The Children's Centre (£1,770); One World Centre (Isle of Man) (£1,333); Manx Wild Bird Aid (£2,531); Southlands Resource Centre (£1,898) and The Manx Stroke Foundation (£2,700).
The spokesperson continued: ‘Co-op is committed to making a difference in the communities it serves, and its members have a say how the fund is shared between local causes, simply by choosing a community group close to their hearts via Co-op’s membership app.
‘Nearly 40,000 unique projects have been supported in communities across the UK since the fund began in 2016.’
David Luckin, the firm’s head of social value and community engagement, said: ‘Our local causes are making a huge difference in communities across the UK.
‘As a co-operative, our members have a say in where and how our profits are shared, and our funding enables local causes to deliver projects that focus on the issues affecting people’s lives.
‘We know that things are increasingly challenging for local causes, and our funding can make a real difference - helping people and communities thrive.’