Douglas City Council has thanked the public for their continued support for the Noble’s Park Splash Park, which once again proved a major draw for families throughout the summer.
Open daily from 23 May to 1 October, the authority said that the free outdoor attraction remained busy right through to the start of last month, with many visitors praising the facility’s accessibility and upkeep. It is now closed for winter, during which time the Council’s Parks Team will carry out routine maintenance and safety checks ahead of reopening next spring.
Councillor Natalie Byron-Teare, Chair of the Regeneration and Community Committee, said: ‘It’s been fantastic to see so many people enjoying the Splash Park again this year. We listened to feedback about timings and saw great use through September, so keeping it open a little later clearly works well for families when the weather’s still warm.
‘Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to share their thoughts. We’ll keep listening and adapting to make sure the park continues to meet the needs of our community. We’re already looking forward to welcoming everyone back for another fun-filled season in 2026.’
The success of the Splash Park comes as the Council moves ahead with a five-year investment plan to improve and future-proof play areas across the city.
The Play Area Action Plan, approved by the Regeneration and Community Committee, proposes a dedicated maintenance fund and a renewal budget of £7,500 per site to replace ageing equipment, alongside a capital programme for full refurbishment where required.
Cllr Byron-Teare said the plan was about ensuring every child in Douglas had access to safe, high-quality and inclusive play facilities. Final funding decisions will be considered as part of the 2026/27 budget process.