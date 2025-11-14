Milan Veterinary Practice has confirmed it will continue providing farm services beyond its planned closure date, following concerns raised by farmers and industry groups about access to livestock care.
The practice announced earlier this week that its Farm Services arm would shut on November 30, citing a continued fall in demand despite what it described as significant investment and expansion over the past 18 months.
The decision prompted strong concern from the Isle of Man Fatstock Marketing Association (FMA), which said the short notice had caused ‘anxiety and stress’ for many farmers.
In a statement issued to clients on November 14, Milan said it had ‘listened to feedback’ and understood the worries about animal welfare and the limited capacity available from other providers on the island.
It said the welfare of animals ‘remains a priority’ and confirmed it will continue offering farm services to its existing registered clients from December 1, with a further update expected early in the New Year.
Milan added that its original decision ‘was not taken lightly’ and that it is working to identify ‘suitable, alternative, sustainable solutions’ for farm clients. It said it hopes to confirm arrangements early in the New Year and stressed that ‘no client is left without access to veterinary care’.
Earlier this week, FMA chairman Paul Fletcher said the association as well as the Manx National Farmer’s Union (MNFU) was in contact with the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) to work towards a ‘successful resolution’. He praised the contribution of all veterinary practices to livestock welfare and said the sector would ‘pull together’ in response.
A DEFA spokesperson said its immediate priority was ensuring farmers continued to have access to veterinary care for their animals.
The FMA had highlighted the central role vets play in livestock welfare, farm assurance, emergency cover and proactive herd and flock management, and said the contribution of the island’s veterinary practices ‘cannot be overstated’.
Milan’s statement in full:
‘Following our letter dated 10 November 2025 regarding the closure of Milan farm services from 30 November, we have listened to your feedback and understand your concerns about ongoing care for your animals and capacity restrictions from other providers on the island.
‘The welfare of your animals remains a priority, and we are committed to finding suitable, alternative, sustainable solutions for clients.
‘During this time, we will continue to provide veterinary support to our existing registered clients.
‘This means farm services will continue from 1 December, and we will provide a further update early in the New Year.
‘We would like to reiterate that the decision to close services was not taken lightly and we do understand the impact the closure will have on the farming community, but we do hope to be able to confirm alternative, suitable solutions early in the New Year.
‘Ensuring that no client is left without access to veterinary care is paramount. We hope this interim commitment offers some reassurance while arrangements progress.’