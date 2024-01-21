The team at the Fynoderee Distillery in Ramsey are celebrating the award of a silver medal for their RNLI Edition Gin at the prestigious World Gin Awards.
The World Gin Awards select the finest gins in the world and promote these to consumers and the drinks trade across the globe.
The RNLI Edition Gin was created in partnership with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) to raise funds for the much-loved and respected lifesaving charity, as well as helping commemorate the RNLI 200th anniversary during 2024.
Tiffany Kerruish, co-founder of The Fynoderee Distillery, said: ‘The feedback we have received on the taste of our fundraising RNLI Edition Gin has been incredible since we launched. We are delighted that the judges at the World Drink Awards agreed, awarding it a silver medal in the hotly contested “Classic Gin” Taste Award category.
‘For those wanting a sense of what our RNLI gin offers, it is a crisp aromatic gin packed full of juniper with pine and lemon zest notes on the nose, opening out to herbaceous fennel and coriander with soft, spicy complexity from nutmeg, orris and cardamom.
‘With a nod to the RNLI and the island’s role in its creation, a touch of sugar kelp was added to the gin, giving a long, clean finish that’s as invigorating as the Irish Sea itself!
‘The Fyn team are delighted to have received this accolade, which is testament to their hard work and, of course, we will be celebrating our success with an RNLI Fyn and Tonic!’
The team at the Fynoderee Distillery say they are fully embracing the RNLI200 celebrations this year, with its Coastal Collection of Spirits – its fundraising partnership with the Institution which also shines a light on the Manx origins of the charity - at the forefront of these.
Tiffany added: ‘With our RNLI Gin already making waves of its own and selling strongly, we are now planning the launch of the second spirit in the collection – the limited-edition cask-aged Refuge Manx Rum.
‘Living up to its name, this very special organic rum is currently securely locked away in the iconic Tower of Refuge in Douglas Bay, built through the endeavours of RNLI founder Sir William Hillary. Once the rum has matured in the autumn, we will release it from the Tower for bottling, but will be making it available for pre-ordering well in advance of then as we believe this will be a very much sought-after product!’
Anyone wishing to try the award-winning RNLI Edition Gin can order a bottle at www.fynoderee.com.
Postage will be free on all orders placed before January 28.
Local couple and entrepreneurs Paul and Tiffany Kerruish founded The Fynoderee Distillery in 2017.
Located in Ramsey, the distillery’s name and visual identity is inspired by the story of the Fynoderee — a traditional Manx tale set in Glen Auldyn, a picturesque valley close to their hearts and history.
Their passion for distilling premium Manx spirits with genuine provenance took them from humble beginnings in a shed at the back of their home to a much-loved local drinks brand, renowned for the premium range of award-winning Manx gins, rum and vodka.