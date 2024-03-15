Works to improve safety in the yard at Douglas railway station delayed the start to the season.
Testing of the new track layout caused the cancellation of the opening trains out of Douglas on Friday morning.
The first service departed at 1.50pm and the first two services from Port Erin ran only to Castletown and back. A spokesperson from the Department of Infrastructure said: ‘The works started during the 2023 winter season after being identified as a priority by the department.
‘The project was needed to address safety concerns arising from the deteriorating condition of the yard rail network and to improve operational efficiency and environmental controls at the steam railway station.
‘The project involves renewing the complex points system, enhancing yard vehicle management, and improving environmental controls, including addressing maintenance issues with the end-of-life yard rail network.’
He added: ‘’While the final costs are not yet available, the project remains within budget and is progressing on schedule.’