A Costa Coffee store manager has admitted stealing more than £17,000 from the company to fund his gambling addiction.
John David Gelling admitted the theft from the Parliament Street branch in Ramsey, which took place between January 1, 2023 and February 28, 2024.
The 30-year-old will be sentenced on May 17 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that Gelling was responsible for banking the takings at the Ramsey coffee shop, as part of his role as store manager.
Gelling was said to have pocketed cash in places which were CCTV ‘blind spots’.
He would delay depositing takings, until the following day’s takings were enough to cover the amount which was due to be deposited.
A company shareholder noticed a large amount of cash sitting in the safe and told Gelling to deposit it.
However, after this happened, on February 28 Gelling went to Ramsey Police Station and told police he had been stealing money from his workplace.
He was interviewed and admitted delaying making daily deposits into the business account until the following day's takings covered it.
He said he had started off stealing small amounts of the cash, but then gradually ended up stealing a full day’s takings.
Gelling said that he had a gambling addiction and he believed he had taken around £16,000.
The total amount was found to be £17,470.
Mr Kane said that case was borderline as to whether it should be heard in summary court or the Court of General Gaol Delivery, but that the aggravating features, such as the time length of the crime, the abuse of position, and an element of sophistication in trying to cover his tracks, meant that it should be sentenced in the higher court.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor said that he agreed the case was on the cusp of the higher court, but said that credit for his client’s admissions should be offset against the aggravating features.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood said that the maximum amount of compensation she could award in summary court was £5,000.
Mr Taylor said that he agreed that the case would have to be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery so that a confiscation order could be made and compensation could be better dealt with.
The advocate asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood declined summary court jurisdiction and Gelling will make his first appearance at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on May 17.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address at North Shore Road in Ramsey, not to enter Costa Coffee in Parliament Street, and not to leave the island without court consent.