The Isle of Man Creamery is investigating complaints from customers experiencing difficulties opening milk carton caps.
The creamery confirmed it is working alongside carton supplier Tetra Pak to identify the cause of the issue after a number of customers reported problems with the lids on social media.
In a statement, the company apologised to customers and said it was taking the matter seriously.
It said: ‘We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and frustration this may have caused.
‘Customer experience and product quality are extremely important to us, and we are taking this matter seriously.’
The creamery said some customers had struggled to open the caps, while others reported that cartons did not appear to reseal properly once closed again.
Several people commenting online claimed milk had gone off more quickly after opening, although other customers said they had experienced no problems with the cartons.
Some social media users also called for a return to traditional glass milk bottles.
The creamery said it is now carrying out a ‘thorough investigation’ with Tetra Pak in an effort to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.
To assist with the investigation, customers who have experienced problems are being asked to take photographs of the inside of the lid where the batch code is printed.
The creamery explained the images would help identify whether specific batches of lids may be responsible for the issue.
Customers can submit photographs through the Isle of Man Creamery’s social media pages or by emailing [email protected].
The company thanked customers for bringing the matter to its attention and asked for patience while investigations continue.
The statement added: ‘We appreciate your patience and understanding while this investigation is ongoing, and we thank our customers for bringing the issue to our attention.’
The Isle of Man Creamery supplies milk and dairy products to retailers across the island and is one of the island’s best-known food and drink producers.