The Lodge is being run by couple Bryony and Michael, who also operate a sauna and plunge pools at the beauty spot and are planning to reintroduce glamping pods.
The venue forms part of a wider regeneration of the area, including the transformation of the Swiss Chalet into a farm shop with a deli takeaway. The building had been badly damaged in a fire six years ago.
Matt Harrison, managing director of Isle of Man Farm Shop Company Ltd, has taken on the site under a 20-year lease from the government’s Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA).
Bryony and Michael confirmed the reopening on social media. The Lodge had previously been run by Kyle Porter for three years before closing in 2024.
The food outlet is part of the couple’s wider Glen Helen venture, Rhen Wild, which includes the sauna and plans for future glamping accommodation.
In a statement, the new owners said: ‘A new chapter begins on Bank Holiday Monday and we couldn’t be more excited to finally open our doors again.
‘The Lodge is back and ready to welcome you in for great food and a relaxed, nature-filled atmosphere here at Glen Helen.
‘For those who already know us, you’ll still find that same peaceful setting, alongside our Rhen Wild Woodland Wellness area. And for those visiting for the first time, we can’t wait for you to experience it.
‘We’ll be open from 8.30am every day (except Tuesdays) and look forward to welcoming customers from Monday, May 4.’
The Lodge briefly reopened last month under Mr Harrison’s team, but further work was required before the latest reopening.