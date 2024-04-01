Woodbourne Deli, located on the capital’s Dalton Street near the junction with Windsor Road, has reached the finals of the Farm Shop and Deli Retailer Awards in the Newcomer of the Year category.
The final heat of the awards will see the business pitted against a number of other establishments from across the UK all vying for the honour of being crowned the overall winner. Judging to determine the contest’s finalists took place last November and saw an esteemed panel of industry experts came together in person at the renowned Fortnum & Mason in London for a day of deliberations and decisions.
Judges whittled down a long list made up of hundreds of hopefuls into a shortlist of category finalists, pouring over the merits and achievements of each individual retailer.
Nine new businesses from regions including the North England, Scotland, South England and the Isle of Man have been shortlisted in the finals of the Newcomer of the Year category. The Woodbourne Deli will be competing in the category finals against Copplestone Farm Shop, Kami's West Delicatessen Derby in Liverpool, Little Trochry Farm in Dunkeld, Loddington Farm Shop in Maidstone, Staunton Farm Shop in Havant, The Cheesy Living Co. in Leeds, The East Street Deli in Wimborne and Willow Tree Delicatessen in Norwich.
The Douglas deli opened in February 2023 with a vision of emulating a farm shop and deli experience common across the UK but limited on the island.
And the business prides itself on stocking a wide variety of Manx produce.
Its long list of local suppliers include are Ross Bakery, Angelica Belle, Lush Bakes, Katie Bakes, Jan Browns, DoughBro, Pop Cornaa, Isle of Man Salt Co, Smoky Sams, The Sticky Pig, Fire Island (Red Mie), HoneyMann, Ballanelson, Far Shore Merchants, Outlier Distillery, Ventosus Winery, Fynoderee, Conrods Coffee, Andreas Meats, Curraghs Eggs, Red Mie Eggs, Dairyshed yoghurts, Isle of Man Creamery, Imvelo Candles and Diffusers and the Flower Studio.
And despite opening its doors just a year ago, the firm has already expanded.
Late last year it took over Greens, the cafe in St John’s, where it now sells some of its deli products.
Store manager Carolyn Black said that reaching the finals is great not just for Woodbourne Deli but for the island too.
She said: ‘We couldn't be happier to be a finalist, especially up against some other really fantastic stores across the UK.
‘It’s definitely a big achievement for our deli.’ ‘We’re all about bringing fresh innovative products and brands to the Isle of Man as well as supporting our fantastic local producers. The vision for us is to offer a relaxed shopping experience, where our customers can take their time and find something new to enjoy and treat themselves, alongside offering lots of fresh and affordable everyday produce.
‘There really is something for everyone, whether you are popping in for a coffee on your morning commute, looking to put together the perfect charcuterie for a Friday night in, hunting for unique gift ideas, or searching for ideas to spice up your weekday meals.
‘We keep a focus on supporting and celebrating local makers, bakers, growers and suppliers with over half of our suppliers being Manx owned businesses.
‘We offer everything from Manx eggs by Curraghs and Red Mie, to Smoky Sam's Sauces, Imvelo's candles & wax melts, HoneyMann's jars of hone and Jan Brown's biscuits.
‘A popular aspect of the business is our hampers & gifting options, where customers can come in and fill a basket with whatever produce they like, and we'll wrap it up into a hamper for them to take or have delivered- perfect for a personalized gift option.
‘It really is an amazing opportunity for us making it to the Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards as it puts the island on the map, showcasing the amazing food scene and producers we offer.’
Woodbourne Deli will find discover how it fared in the contest when the winners are announced on Monday, April 29 at the Farm Shop and Deli Show.