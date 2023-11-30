Manx Lottery Trust has awarded a grant of £76,000 to Manx Mencap, a charity dedicated to improving opportunities for those with learning disabilities.
The grant will enable Manx Mencap to continue its 2023 summer holiday activity scheme which was launched in conjunction with charity, Autism for Mann.
The scheme, aimed at 4-17 year olds who have learning disabilities and/or autism and social communications challenges, included a range of activities such as arts and crafts, sailing, Lego club, swimming and animal therapy.
Manx Mencap plans to extend the scheme to all school holidays, with the addition of several new activities including weekly sessions at the indoor playground Dragon’s Castle, swimming, dancing, and gym classes.
Funding will also be used to cover the salary of a new staff member dedicated to organising and promoting the scheme year-round, and the hiring of an individual who will provide assistance to children and young adults with learning disabilities in mainstream environments.
Kelly Quaye, one of the directors at Manx Mencap said: ‘We are tremendously grateful to Manx Lottery Trust for supporting this project, which will have a significant and positive impact on the Island’s learning disability community.’