Ramsey Horticultural Society held a successful spring show at St Paul’s Hall in the northern town on Saturday afternoon.
A spokesperson from the society said: ‘We had many fabulous entries, which showcased the talents of the people of the north of the island.’
The show included various sections with prizes up for grabs for the best plants, flowers, photography, confectionery, floral art, handwriting and even Lego building.
The RHS will be holding a quiz and supper on May 23 and its next show will be August 17.
Schedules for the summer show will be available after TT week, in the usual places and online.
More photos from the weekend’s show are available on the society’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RamseyHorticulturalSociety