Consultant Audiologist Dr Stephen Griffiths has been recognised for his dedication to his patients during his own cancer battle.
Dr Griffiths received the Caring Arms (Inspirational Healthcare Professional) Award at the Heroes of Mann Awards earlier this month.
He was nominated for his continuous dedication to his role whilst personally managing his own serious health issues after being diagnosed with a brain tumour. He worked right up until his operation and then proceeded to carry on as normal after surgery.
As the head of Audiology services, Dr Griffiths manages Noble’s Hospital Audiology, Children’s Audiology at the Central Community Health Centre (CCHC) and the Newborn Hearing Screening Service, as well as maintaining his daily patient caseload as a Consultant Audiologist.
Dr Griffiths said: ‘It is absolutely wonderful to receive such an unexpected accolade.
'I enjoy caring for our community even though we are a small team with a huge demand and the last couple of years have been more difficult.
'My life is my work and it was my choice to carry on as normal throughout my own troubles, and it was important that my team experienced as little disruption as possible.
'I am humbled that the audiology team and I have been recognised.’
Manx Care’s CEO, Teresa Cope, added: ‘It fills me with pride to be leading a healthcare service that has selfless professionals that genuinely care for all of the people surrounding them.
'Dr Griffiths’ story is truly inspiring and a testament to his character; it is an honour to have him employed within Manx Care.'