The British Medical Association (BMA) Isle of Man has expressed its support for resident doctors in England as they begin five days of industrial action over pay.
The walkout, which started at 7am on Friday, July 25, follows the collapse of pay negotiations between the UK government and the BMA. Up to 50,000 junior doctors across England are expected to strike until 7am on Wednesday, July 30.
BMA Isle of Man said the strike was part of a wider campaign for pay restoration, with resident doctors seeking a 29% rise to return salaries to 2008 levels in real terms.
‘Resident doctors have seen their real-terms pay fall by over 25% since 2008, even after last year’s pay raise, despite the increasing demands of their roles and the critical importance of their work within the NHS,’ said a spokesperson for BMA Isle of Man.
The association raised concerns about pay disparities and the impact on the profession, stating: ‘It is deeply concerning that physician associates - who are not medically qualified doctors - are now being offered starting salaries that exceed what many resident doctors are asking for in restored pay. This disparity undermines morale and threatens the future of the profession.’
BMA Isle of Man also criticised the tone of recent government statements, including remarks by UK Government Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who has described the strike as ‘unnecessary’ and accused doctors of showing ‘disdain for patients’.
‘These remarks fail to acknowledge the dedication and professionalism of doctors who are taking action not out of self-interest, but out of a deep concern for the future of the NHS,’ the spokesperson said.
‘Doctors should not be forced to choose between their calling and their financial security. We stand with our colleagues in England in their pursuit of justice, and we call on the UK Government to act now.’
The association urged Mr Streeting to return to the negotiating table to resolve the dispute, warning that prolonged industrial action would increase risks to both the medical workforce and patient care.
Meanwhile, Manx Care has confirmed that 151 island patients are booked to travel to England for treatment during the strike period. While urgent cases such as cancer treatment are expected to proceed, it estimates that approximately 75% of appointments - affecting around 113 patients - will be postponed.
A spokesperson for Manx Care said: ‘Some appointments will be urgent and therefore will go ahead. However, it is estimated that 75% of patients will be cancelled - please note this is just an estimate.’
Notifications to affected patients began on July 23, following confirmation from the BMA that the strike would take place. Patients have been reminded to contact Patient Transfer if their appointments are cancelled so that travel tickets can be changed or rebooked to avoid unnecessary costs.
Consultants in England have been asked to provide cover during the industrial action, but widespread disruption across NHS services is expected. The strikes will affect hospitals and clinics throughout England, including those providing specialist treatment.