An 80-year-old driver who knocked down a pedestrian at a zebra crossing has been fined £650 and banned for six months.
Edward John McDermott admitted careless driving and was also ordered to take an extended test at the end of his ban.
McDermott was in his car at B&Q, reversing out of a parking space to the left of the store.
He moved forward towards the zebra crossing as a man was waiting to cross.
McDermott accelerated forwards and hit the man as he crossed, knocking him off his feet.
The victim was said to have suffered a shoulder injury, though Mr Swain said that medical evidence had not been provided.
When interviewed, the defendant said he had accidentally hit the accelerator pedal instead of the brake in his automatic vehicle at the crossing.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb said that her client had made full and frank admissions at the scene and wanted to apologise to the court and the victim.
Ms Lobb said that McDermott, who lives at Ballacriy Park in Colby, had immediately stopped and got out to check on the injured man.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered the defendant to pay £50 prosecution costs, which he agreed to pay, along with the fine, within seven days.