An 82-year-old motorist has admitted causing serious bodily harm by careless driving following a collision which left a casualty with multiple injuries.
Nicholas Peter Poole-Wilson, of Glen Vine, was driving a Mitsubishi Mirage Astro on Peel Road in Marown on August 27 when the accident occurred.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that the last medical information received said that the victim had suffered multiple bleeds on the brain, fractured ribs, and a fractured collar bone.
Mr Connick said that the victim had been sedated at Noble’s Hospital until September 9, then transferred to a hospital in Wrexham, Wales.
The prosecutor asked for an adjournment to clarify the victim’s position before deciding whether to submit that the case should be heard in the summary court, or in the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Mr Poole-Wilson was represented by advocate Jim Travers, who said that his client had enquired about the victim’s status every time he was at the police station, but said that he had been given information that conflicted with the prosecution details.
The case was adjourned until April 16.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions for the defendant to live at his home address, at Ballamurphie Park, not to drive, and not to leave the island without court consent.