Another ‘Wheel and Walk’ fundraiser for the Multiple Sclerosis Society is set to be held on Saturday, May 17 at the NSC.
The low-intensity fundraiser, in which participants do sponsored circuits of the facility’s perimeter road, had an impressive 175 people taking part last year, a number of whom had MS themselves.
This is the eighth year the fundraiser has been held, and so far more than £30,000 has been raised for the charity.
Derek Patience, group coordinator of the island branch of the Society, said: ‘We would be grateful if participants could register soon, which will hopefully reduce the bedlam just before the start of the walk.’