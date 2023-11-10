A free range egg producer has announced it is going out of business.
Andreas-based Faragher’s Manx Free Range Eggs thanked its retailers as it announced the news.
Jackie Faragher said: ‘After 27 years of producing Manx eggs, making us the longest running egg producers on the island, the time has come where we now have to cease trading due to the ever increasing costs of feed, transportation to the island and packaging.
‘This has not been a decision we have made lightly. The original way of shipping pullets to the island is now no longer an option to us. The shipping company would need to get an importation licence, they are in discussion with the government about this, but there is no guarantee that they will get it. Getting new laying birds in is time-sensitive, we need them now. ߘ?
‘Unfortunately this leaves us only one other option of shipping to the Isle of Man - which is not cost effective.
‘This means we simply can’t compete with the cheap imported eggs. We have struggled this year to get pullets due to last years bird flu, this has hindered our quantity of eggs available for sale.’
The news comes soon after the Castletown butchers Radcliffe’s closes.
Jackie added: ‘Too many Manx businesses have had no option but to close their doors in recent years, it’s alright saying buy local but the local produce has to the there to buy in the first place.
‘We don’t have a finishing date as such just when this last lot of hens stop laying. ߐ?ߥ?
‘There’s been a few ups and downs over the years but we wouldn’t have been able to run for as long as we have without you all!’
She thanked suppliers Andreas Stores Ltd, W E Teare Butchers, Kermelly’s Seafood shop, EVF Garage Ramsey and Kirk Michael, Sulby Stores, Lee Michael Mayers, Cooil Bros, Maddrells and Shoprite.