The popular fast-food chain, known for its made-to-order sandwiches, will soon have a counter inside the Spar store on Parliament Street.
The announcement was made by the shop on Monday evening via its official Facebook page, and it’s been met with differing views.
It marks the first time the chain has returned to the island since its previous outlets in Peel and Port Erin closed their doors.
Those branches were based inside Shoprite stores, which shut down following Tesco’s takeover of the Manx supermarket chain in 2023.
The Ramsey Spar store said it was ‘excited’ to confirm that Subway will be joining its in-store offering ‘in the next couple of months’, although no exact opening date has been given yet.
Subway is one of the world’s largest fast-food chains and is especially popular for its personalised sandwiches, or ‘subs’, which allow customers to choose their preferred bread, fillings and sauces.
News of the brand’s return has been met with enthusiasm on social media, with many locals welcoming the added food choice in the north of the island.
One resident commented: ‘Just what the north of the island needed, thank you Spar!’
Another added: ‘We’ve missed this since it left the island back in 2023. It’s undoubtedly going to be extremely popular!’
However, not everyone has greeted the news so warmly.
Some residents have raised concerns about the potential impact on existing local businesses.
One user in a Ramsey community group wrote: ‘Yes, this is interesting—though possibly a blow to local sandwich shops from yet another corporate giant.’
Another added: ‘I fear some of our cafes may shut because of this.’