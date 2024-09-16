The Isle of Man is set to enjoy something of an Indian summer for the rest of the week.
And the even better news is that it should continue into the weekend with plenty of sunshine and temperatures into the high teens.
Average temperatures for mid-September for the Isle of Man are usually around the 13C mark but, by Thursday, there will be highs of 19C.
Monday turned out to be a very pleasant day with highs of 17C with little wind plenty of sunshine and no rain.
That story will continue for the rest of the week. Tuesday will also be sunny and dry with highs of 18C while it will be a similar story on Wednesday with highs of 17C.
Thursday looks set to be the warmest day with highs of 19C while Friday will see temperatures top 18C.
Such has been the weather this summer, you could be forgiven for thinking the rain and wind will return just in time for the weekend.
But a spokesman for the Ronaldsway Met Office said: ‘There maybe a little more cloud for the weekend but there should be plenty of dry and sunny weather.
‘There is a risk of showers across parts of the UK but it looks like it will miss the Isle of Man. Temperatures should also stay in the high teens for Saturday and Sunday.’
The Indian summer provides a little compensation for what has been a miserable summer with largely more rain, cooler temperatures and stronger winds than on average.