Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Philippa Lorimer hosted the official swearing in last Friday.
All of the 17 captains of each of the island’s parishes were in attendance, along with Mr Quayle’s wider family and friends.
Mr Quayle replaces Mr Roy Gelling CP who died in November last year still in post.
Mr Gelling served the parish of Malew for 27 years.
A well-known and popular figure in the farming community, Mr Quayle runs Ballagraingey Farm in St Mark’s with his wife Sheila.
He is also the principal auctioneer for Central Marts while him and his family also run Glenlough Campsite in Glen Vine.
Both Mr Quayle’s father and grandfather previously served as Captains of the Parish of Marown.
The swearing-in of Peter Quayle as Captain of the Parish of Malew at Government House -
He said it was an honour to be chosen and to represent the people of Malew.
Mr Quayle spoke to the Isle of Man Today after being sworn in. He said: ‘I’m delighted and very proud, and it makes it even more special to follow Roy Gelling who was Captain of the Parish for 27 years.
‘Two of his daughters were here today and Roy was respected by everyone, I worked with him for lots of years at the Marts, he was a really good friend.’