A rapist has been jailed for almost 19 years after subjecting a woman to a horrific, sustained attack in which she thought she would die.
Jon-Paul Fayle, 32, was found guilty of the rape, and a number of indecent assaults among other offences following a trial last year.
During the attack, which took place over several hours, Fayle choked his victim a number of times, sexually assaulted her on several occasions and raped her.
Fayle, who lives in Douglas, appeared for sentencing at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Wednesday.
The court heard how the woman was at an address in Douglas when Fayle subjected her to what Deemster Graeme Cook described as a ‘prolonged ordeal’ during the evening of November 24 and into November 25, 2023.
During the incident, he attempted to choke her and she tried to fight him off but he was too powerful.
She told him repeatedly she did not want to have sex with him but he went on to indecently assault her.
She again asked him to leave her alone before he choked her again and indecently assaulted her. This became a repetitive cycle throughout the night. At one stage she thought she was going to die.
When she tried to leave, Fayle locked the door and hid the key. At one stage she even tried to throw the television against the window to smash it and call for help.
Eventually, in the morning she managed to leave, saying she was going to the shop. She left and told staff at the shop what happened and police were called.
Fayle was charged with a number of offences but denied them right through to the trial where he was found guilty.
A victim impact statement was read out on behalf of the woman by prosecutor Kath Johnson.
The statement said: ‘I used to be so confident but this has destroyed me. I do not know who I am anymore.’
The victim spoke about how the impending trial affected her saying: ‘Doing simple things was hard. I had to look after myself but I was struggling with basic things like getting up and out of the house.
‘He [Fayle] never took responsibility for his actions and it makes me so angry.
‘But he wants me to feel like this and be like him but I am not a monster like him. I am better than that - I will get stronger and become a better person.’
Fayle’s advocate Stephen Wood admitted the mitigation he could offer was limited.
But he told the court his client’s upbringing had been ‘shocking’ and was a product of that. He spoke of how his client had problems with alcohol since he was 10 years old.
Mr Wood said his client was open to therapy and had enlisted on a plumbing course in prison in a bid to improve himself.
‘The process of self-reflection has commenced’, Mr Wood added.
Deemster Cook described the women’s ordeal as ‘harrowing’ said Fayle had expressed no remorse for his actions.
He told Fayle: ‘There was only one liar in all of this and that was you. She [the victim] was telling the truth all the time.’
Fayle was sentenced to 18 years and nine months for the main offence of rape. He was also found guilty of other offences, including attempted rape, and three indecent assaults, all against the same woman during the same prolonged incident.
He was also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order indefinitely and placed on the Sex Offenders' Register for life.