A 41-year-old man who denies inciting children to engage in sexual activity has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
He is accused of sending girls aged between 13 and 15, photos of his genitalia, asking them for threesomes, and buying them alcohol and vapes.
The man cannot be named, unless convicted, due to anonymity laws introduced by the Manx Government.
He’s previously denied four counts of inciting a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity, six counts of sexual communication with a child, eight counts of purchasing alcohol for a minor, and four counts of purchasing vape products for minors.
The man will appear at the higher court on a date to be set.
Bail continues.