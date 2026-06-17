A diagnosis ‘out of the blue’ of an incredibly rare lung disease has not stopped a Manx farmer from continuing to care for her sheep.
Anna Kerruish, whose family has farmed Ballafayle Farm in Maughold for 300 years, was diagnosed with LAM (lymphangioleiomyomatosis) during the Covid pandemic. The rare lung disease causes cysts to form in the lungs and gradually reduces the body's ability to absorb oxygen.
For many people, such a diagnosis would have signalled the end of physically demanding work. But determined Anna has carried on, wearing an oxygen backpack while working in the fields and riding her quad bike.
‘I was diagnosed out of the blue in 2020,’ Anna said, ‘and within a few months I needed oxygen full-time.
‘The oxygen pack weighs six kilos and one of the symptoms of the illness is fatigue, so I don’t socialise as much. Just getting through day-to-day is tiring.
‘Doctors say it is important to keep fit and active to help manage the condition, as weaker muscles use up more oxygen. You are usually only given three cans (of oxygen), but I have managed to get 10 so I can carry out my work.’
Anna, 46, has reduced stock numbers on her 375-acre farm but still cares for 600 ewes and 1,000 lambs alongside colleague Rachel Moore. Her niece is also helping over the summer before heading to agricultural college.
Although Anna was diagnosed during the pandemic, her condition is not related to Covid.
There is no cure for LAM. Anna takes medication to stabilise her condition and has undergone surgery to attach her lungs to her chest wall to prevent them collapsing.
She spent four weeks at Noble’s Hospital and a further eight weeks at Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital without visitors because of Covid restrictions.
Now, her friend Pippa Clare Byrne is taking on this weekend’s 85-mile Parish Walk to raise money and awareness for LAM Action, inspired by Anna’s determination.
‘Anna is one of the toughest, funniest and most headstrong people I know, with a deep love for her animals and the land,’ Pippa said.
Pippa, 40, who runs The Natural Apothecary in Ramsey, hopes this year’s Parish Walk will be less eventful than last year’s, when she ended up in hospital after becoming seriously unwell just hours after finishing.
‘I went to bed after the race and woke up about an hour later to discover my heart rate had dropped to 28 beats per minute,’ she said. ‘I temporarily lost my vision, collapsed at the top of the stairs and fell, knocking myself unconscious.
‘I’ll be using electrolytes and some of my own supportive herbal remedies for energy - the things I know work for me - and I’ll have a support car with spare clothing and supplies.’
Anna will certainly be out supporting Pippa this weekend.
She said: ‘LAM Action does vital work supporting people living with this condition, and it’s great to see so many people coming together to raise awareness and funds. I’ll be proud to be in Maughold, cheering walkers on and supporting Pippa’s fundraising efforts.’
LAM Action is run almost entirely by volunteers and relies on donations and fundraising for its income. Supporters can donate via Pippa’s JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/pippa-clare-1.