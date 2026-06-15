The owners of a popular café and arts venue in Ramsey have announced it will close later this month.
Studio Umami opened in Bourne Place around four years ago, combining a café with a creative arts space.
The venue has proved popular in the town as part of Ramsey's thriving independent business scene, but it is now set to close its doors.
In a post on social media, the owners took the opportunity to thank customers, staff and artists who have helped the venue flourish over the past few years.
They said: ‘It is with mixed emotions that we must share some important news with you. We have taken the difficult decision to end our Studio Umami journey. Its last day of opening will be Friday, June 27.
‘To you, the friends of Umami - thank you for supporting us and being part of our dream.
‘To everyone who has worked in Umami, in whatever guise - the Umami family - the hugest of thank yous and love. There is no way we could have delivered our vision without you all.
‘We welcome you to join us in the next couple of weeks to savour your last bit of Umami.’
However, the owners have hinted this may not be the end and suggested the venue could return in a different form in the future.
They added: ‘This doesn’t mean the end in its entirety as we still love Umami and treasure the space, and our concepts behind it. But it is now time for a new chapter.’
Umami - a Japanese word describing the fifth basic taste - roughly translates as the essence of deliciousness, and Studio Umami has attracted a loyal following through its monthly food pop-ups and distinctive setting.
It has also provided an important gallery and exhibition space for local artists to showcase their work.