Charity Southern Befrienders will celebrate its 21st birthday in July with a variety of celebrations and a fundraising event.
Since 2005, the Port Erin-based organisation has been supporting isolated and lonely older people in the south of the island by providing volunteer befrienders and opportunities to socialise with others.
Each week more than 60 people attend social events with another 30 being visited by a befriender.
Southern Befrienders’ manager Olivia Edwards said: ‘Southern Befrienders want to celebrate all that it has achieved in the 21 years, those who have used our services and the wonderful volunteers that support our work.
‘We think that it is important to mark this milestone and thank the people in the south of the island for all their support over the past 21 years.’
A fundraising party and silent auction is being held at Foraging Vintners on July 2.
Olivia added: ‘We are very grateful to local businesses for their kind donations to our auction.
‘It means we have a variety of auction lots from days out to pet hampers.
‘It’s also an opportunity to dance, eat cake and celebrate our huge achievement whilst raising vital funds for the charity.’
In addition, the charity will be hosting an afternoon tea for its users at the end of July with celebrations culminating with a celebratory tea hosted by the Lieutenant Governor in September.
Olivia continued: ‘Referrals to our services are increasing rapidly with more under-60s needing support.
‘We urgently need more volunteers to provide our services – from befrienders to social hosts as well as donations to support our work.
‘Lack of proper social connections and being isolated from the community has serious impacts on mental and physical health. We are doing the best we can with limited resources so all help is gratefully received.’
Tickets for the fundraising event can be purchased online at https://buytickets.at/southernbefrienders/2205822