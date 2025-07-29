An e-scooter rider who was under the influence of cannabis has been banned from the roads for two years.
The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to the offence, as well as possessing cannabis and having no insurance.
He was also found guilty after a trial of possessing the drug with intent to supply and possessing £600 relating to criminal activity.
Magistrates heard that Wlochynski was first arrested on January 12, in 2024.
On July 5 last year, police saw the defendant riding an e-scooter on the pavement, at Ballanard Road in Douglas.
Wlochynski was described as riding at speed and indicating incorrectly, so he was stopped.
Officers reported that he was smelling of cannabis, slurring his words, and had glazed eyes.
He admitted that he had cannabis in his bag and 8.8 grams of the drug was found.
A blood test later produced a result of 7.7, above the legal limit of two.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that the offences were now over a year ago and there had been no further offending.
Mr Glover said that Wlochynski was now prescribed medicinal cannabis and was working with the Drug and Alcohol Team.
The advocate asked magistrates to deal with the offences with a period of supervision, saying it would ensure he didn’t slip back into old habits.
Magistrates sentenced Wlochynski to 46 weeks’ custody, suspended for two years, and also put him under a two-year supervision order.
He must also take an extended driving test at the end of his ban and pay £1,300 prosecution costs at a rate of £50 per week.