The island’s fire and rescue service rescued a horse that became trapped in a stream today.
Specially trained animal rescue technicians within the line rescue team worked alongside a vet who had been called to the scene to assist.
The service said: ‘Utilising our lifting equipment in conjunction with onsite machinery Maggie the Horse was successfully pulled from the river and returned to her stables for a well deserved feed.’
Earlier this afternoon, three major appliances and an aerial appliance from Douglas Station along with the Duty Officer were sent to reports of a structure fire. They were called to the scene at roughly 1.46pm.
The OIC of the first appliance quickly established that the smoke detectors had operated due to burnt food allowing all supporting appliances to be stood down.