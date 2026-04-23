Fire crews were called to a smoking coming from an electric vehicle charging point on Thursday morning.
The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service say firefighters isolated the electricity supply to the property at an unidentified location to deal with the problem.
The service said: ‘Two fire appliances were mobilised to reports of a smoking electrical charging point that had been used to charge an electric vehicle.
‘Crews quickly isolated the electricity supply to the property and, with assistance from Manx Utilities, ensured the premises was made safe.’
The fire service has also issued advice including always using approved charging equipment, avoiding damaged cables or connectors, never use extension leads and keep charging areas clear and well ventilated.