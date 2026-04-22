A teenage driver who was seen overtaking on solid white lines by an off-duty police officer has been fined £430.
Mya Lilee De-Yoxall, 18, sent a postal admission to failing to conform to a traffic sign, and also had her license endorsed with three points.
The offence was committed on September 12, when the defendant was driving a Seat Ibiza.
Just before Ballacraine traffic lights, she overtook on a blind approach, while the off-duty officer was travelling behind her.
In written mitigation, De-Yoxall, of King Edward Road, Onchan, said a driver in front accelerated unexpectedly, when she’d been committed to overtaking, and she’d felt it was safest to continue the manoeuvre.
She must also pay prosecution costs of £50.