Planned maintenance work will take place at the Emergency Department of Noble’s Hospital later this week, with temporary changes in place for patients.
Manx Care has confirmed that essential repairs to flooring in the Emergency Department (ED) will be carried out from 11am on Friday, April 24 until 6pm on Sunday, April 26, 2026.
The works will affect both the ED and the Minor Injuries Unit (MIU) during this period.
From 11am on the Friday, the ED waiting room will be temporarily closed while the flooring is repaired. In its place, the MIU waiting room will be used to accommodate patients and their families.
Manx Care said the arrangement is designed to ensure people can continue to access services with minimal disruption while the work is carried out.
Visitors to the hospital are being advised to follow signage on arrival. Entry to the Emergency Department will be via the Greeba doors, with additional signs inside the building directing patients to the correct waiting area.
A spokesperson said: 'Planned maintenance works will take place in the Emergency Department (ED) at Noble’s Hospital from 11:00 on Friday 24 April until 18:00 on Sunday 26 April 2026.
'These essential works involve repairs to the ED flooring and will affect both the Emergency Department (ED) and the Minor Injuries Unit (MIU) during this period.
'From 11:00 on Friday 24 April, the MIU waiting room will be used instead of the ED waiting room, which will be temporarily closed while floor works are carried out. This will help ensure patients and family members can continue to access care with minimal disruption.
'Please follow signage on arrival. Entry to ED will be via the Greeba doors and additional signage inside the hospital will guide you to the correct waiting area.
'Thank you for your patience and understanding while essential floor maintenance is carried out.'